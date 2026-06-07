Blox Fruits codes for June 2026 to offer exciting rewards   

Are you looking for the latest Blox Fruits codes? Inspired by One Piece, Blox Fruits allows Roblox players gain powers by consuming mystical fruits and combating enemies across the seas.
Redeem active codes for free rewards, including double XP boosts, stat refunds, in-game currency, and occasional cosmetic items to speed up progression.
Blox Fruits codes for June 2026
Here is a list of Blox Fruits codes for June 2026:
- EASTEREXP - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- KITT_RESET - Free Stat ResetCopy
- SUB2OFFICIALNOOBIE - 2x EXP for 20 minutesCopy
- AXIORE - 2x EXP for 20 minutesCopy
- BIGNEWS - In-game title "BIGNEWS"Copy
- BLUXXY - 2x EXP for 20 minutesCopy
- CHANDLER - 0 Beli joke code ($0)Copy
- ENYU_IS_PRO - 2x EXP for 20 minutesCopy
- FUDD10 - 1 Beli ($1)
- FUDD10_V2 - 2 Beli ($2)
- JCWK - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- KITTGAMING - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- MAGICBUS - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- STARCODEHEO - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- STRAWHATMAINE - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2CAPTAINMAUI - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2DAIGROCK - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2FER999 - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - 2x EXP for 30 minutes
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Free Stat Reset
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2UNCLEKIZARU - Free Stat Reset
- TANTAIGAMING - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- THEGREATACE - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
Blox Fruits codes (Expired)
- LIGHTNINGABUSE
- 1lostadmin
- GAMERROBOT_YT
- RESET_5B
- ADMINFIGHT
- GIFTING_HOURS
- BANEXPLOIT
- NOMOREHACK
- BossBuild
- GetPranked
- EARN_FRUITS
- FIGHT4FRUIT
- NOEXPLOITER
- NOOB2ADMIN
- CODESLIDE
- ADMINHACKED
- ADMINDARES
- FRUITCONCEPTS
- KRAZYDARES
- TRIPLEABUSE
- SEATROLLING
- 24NOADMIN
- REWARDFUN
- NEWTROLL
- SECRET_ADMIN
- ADMIN_TROLL
- youtuber_shipbattle
- JULYUPDATE_RESET
- STAFFBATTLE
- ADMIN_STRENGTH
- DRAGONABUSE
- NOOB2PRO
- DEVSCOOKING
- CINCODEMAYO_BOOST
- CODE_SERVICIO
- 15B_BESTBROTHERS
- NOOB_REFUND
- TY_FOR_WATCHING
- GAMER_ROBOT_1M
- ADMINGIVEAWAY
- SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET
- EXP_5B
- 1BILLION
- 1MLIKES_RESET
- 2BILLION
- 3BVISITS
- CONTROL
- POINTSRESET
- SHUTDOWNFIX2
- THIRDSEA
- UPDATE10
- UPDATE11
- UPD14
- UPD15
- UPD16
- XMASEXP
- XMASRESET
How to redeem Blox Fruits codes?
Follow this step-by-step guide to redeem Blox Fruits codes:
1: Initially, first, boot up Blox Fruits.
2: Afterwards, tap on the cog icon on the left-hand side to open the 'Settings' menu.
3: Scroll down and select the 'Redeem' button' to open the 'Rewards Codes' menu.
4: Enter the code and then press 'Redeem!