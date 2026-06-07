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Lewis Hamilton celebrates Monaco P2 with hug, flying kiss for Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton send internet into frenzy with cute couple moments at Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton celebrates Monaco P2 with hug, flying kiss for Kim Kardashian
Lewis Hamilton celebrates Monaco P2 with hug, flying kiss for Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton was spotted sharing a sweet moment with girlfriend Kim Kardashian following the Monaco Grand Prix.

According to Sportskeeda, the couple embraced after Hamilton secured a podium finish with his P2 result in the Principality on Sunday, June 7.

Hamilton was able to secure another top-two finish in 2026 as he came home behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli in Monaco, with the Italian claiming his fifth consecutive race win of the year.

Lewis Hamilton's girlfriend and famous American media personality Kim Kardashian was spotted at the podium ceremony after the race, cheering on the 41-year-old as he collected his P2 trophy.

After the ceremony, Hamilton was seen making his way down to where Kardashian was standing, and the couple shared a kiss and a hug.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates Monaco P2 with hug, flying kiss for Kim Kardashian

The door to P2 opened for Hamilton as early as the race start, as Max Verstappen suffered a DNF from second on the grid after his Red Bull developed an engine issue.

The only real chances Hamilton had to challenge Antonelli for the lead came during the safety car restart on Lap 65 and then at the standing start following the red flag on Lap 68.

But the teenager covered him off on both occasions, as the veteran settled into second place.

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