Kanye West drops sultry ‘Gemini Season’ music video starring Bianca Censori

Kanye West is back to the headlines for his new music release.
On Sunday, June 8, the controversial American rapper celebrated his 49th birthday by releasing a jaw-dropping sultry music video, Gemini Season, featuring his wife, Bianca Censori.
“GEMINI SEASON. Directed by @BiancaCensori. Out Now,” he captioned.
In the highly provocative clip, Censori – who has directed the music video – appears in a sensual all-white ensemble, milking a cow into a glass jaw.
She then passes the jaw to her husband, Ye, who pours the milk over her.
The track appears to be part of Kanye West’s deluxe edition of his latest album, BULLY, which is set to release on June 19.
Fans’ reactions:
Kanye West’s newly released music video Gemini Season instantly caught fans’ attention, who did not waste a moment in sharing their thoughts.
“Ye I thought we were done with this,” wrote one, while another stated, “kanye wtf are you doing.”
A third added, "that's enough mr west please no more today.’
“To sexualize milking a cow is wild,” criticized a fourth.
Kanye West’s Bully:
Bully is the twelfth studio album by Kanye West, released on March 28, 2026.
The 18-track album features guest appearances from Travis Scott, André Troutman, Nine Vicious, CeeLo Green, and Peso Pluma.
Bully deluxe edition release date:
The deluxe edition of Bully is set to drop on June 19, 2026.