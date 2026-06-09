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Meghan Markle delights Harry with calculated move for King Charles: 'finally on the same page'

Meghan Markle's intentional gesture for King Charles wins over Prince Harry just weeks ahead of UK return

Meghan Markle delights Harry with calculated move for King Charles: finally on the same page
Meghan Markle delights Harry with calculated move for King Charles: 'finally on the same page'

Meghan Markle has seemingly given Prince Harry a hope for a potential reconciliation with his ailing father, King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their eighth wedding anniversary last month and Meghan's delightful Instagram post was a proof that she got no bad blood with her cancer-stricken father-in-law.

Now, just weeks ahead of her highly anticipated return to the UK with Harry - expected on July 10th, insiders close to the couple have spilled how the Duke feels about this subtle gesture from Meghan for his dad despite their long standing rift.

"Harry is convinced that, if they’re going to win over Charles, Meghan needs to be just as involved as he is," the source told Heatworld.

"It was her idea to share a photo of the King in her Instagram post – that was calculated – and Harry couldn’t be happier that she and him are finally on the same page when it comes to his family" they added.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK and moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties.

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