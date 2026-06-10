‘Lock Upp’ 2: Netflix show replaces Kangana Ranaut with Riteish Deshmukh

The official teaser of Netflix’s Lock Upp Season 2 has just released, revealing brand new hosts for the new installation.
The teaser and first look for Lock Upp's new season feature filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh.
However, last season’s host Kangana Ranaut will not be returning for Netflix’s iteration of the show.
The show has moved to Netflix and is officially scheduled to premiere on June 27, 2026.
While sharing the teaser, the streaming giant, in the caption, wrote, “Do khaas mehmaan. Ek Lock Upp.”
According to the streamer, viewers can watch Lock Upp - Sach Ya Saza from later this month.
Set in a mysterious prison setting, the teaser opens with Khan and Deshmukh being introduced as Prisoner No. 06 and Prisoner No. 27, respectively.
The duo is later seen inside separate jail cells before coming face-to-face. The teaser ends with playful smirks and a "To Be Continued" message.
Though the face of the main hosts have been revealed, however, the names of the contestants will be revealed later.
Produced by Balaji Telefilms and created by Ektaa Kapoor, it’s worth mentioning here that Lock Upp Season 2 will start streaming exclusively on Netflix from 27 June, 2026.