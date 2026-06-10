'Alpha' teaser out: Alia Bhatt goes full action mode in spy film

The official teaser for Alpha movie has been released, featuring Alia Bhatt in a full action role within a spy thriller movie.
The almost two-minute teaser of YRF’s first upcoming female-led spy movie was released on Wednesday, June 10.
The teaser showcased a gripping father-daughter dynamic that quickly turns dark and action-packed.
In the teaser, Bhatt’s character is seen stepping into her first deadly mission under intense training.
Moreover, the teaser also showcases recruits being described as the “first, fastest, and bravest”.
He added, "I genuinely hope this isn’t a sign of things to come & she isn’t being sidelined in her own film. She deserves the spotlight just as much! #Alpha."
Many social media users praised the teaser's action sequences and the Jigra actress’ intense screen presence, with one writing, "This is a banger honestly (fire emoji)."
However, few of them raised eyebrows on the movie’s marketing strategy.
One of the users shared, "A teaser is supposed to showcase your leads. Leaving Sharvari out entirely feels like a massive missed opportunity to generate hype."
Directed by Shiv Rawail, the forthcoming has been produced by Aditya Chopra.
Apart from Bhatt, who plays Sharvari in the highly anticipated action thriller, the movie also stars Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on July 3, 2026.