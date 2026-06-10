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What Meghan Markle's ex really said about her romance with Prince Harry?

The Duchess of Sussex's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, predicted her future with Prince Harry

What Meghan Markles ex really said about her romance with Prince Harry?
What Meghan Markle's ex really said about her romance with Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, had a telling response about her relationship with Prince Harry.

As per the sources, Engelson knew the Duchess of Sussex "better than most" and had predicted Meghan's future with Harry in just three words.

An insider shared that Engelson believed his ex-wife "was capable of succeeding in whatever environment she found herself", reported Radar Online.

The report came after a podcast interview with TV personality Bethenny Frankel resurfaced, where she recalled a conversation with Engelson after Meghan's romance with Harry became public.

Referring to the time when the pair started dating, the businesswoman revealed that she contacted the duchess' former spouse.

She shared that Engelson had told her about his ex, an actress on the series Suits, whom she did not know of because she did not watch the hit show.

Later, after the news of Harry dating an actress caught her attention, Frankel asked Engelson if Meghan was the ex, which he verified.

Then, Frankel asked, "Do you think she'll close?" To which he replied, "Oh, she'll close," and within two years, Harry and Markle tied the knot.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that Engelson's alleged remark suggested he "understood just how ambitious and focused Meghan was".

"He clearly believed she had the ability to navigate enormous opportunities and make them happen," an insider added.

Meanwhile, Engelson also exchanged the vows in 2019 with Tracey Kurland. 

Engelson and Tracey are parents to three children, Ford, born in 2020, Sienna, born in 2021 and Logan (2025).

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