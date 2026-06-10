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Varun Dhawan on trolling over ‘Border 2’: ‘Arjun Kapoor got happy’

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' actor recently clarified his viral smile meme

Varun Dhawan on trolling over ‘Border 2’: ‘Arjun Kapoor got happy’
Varun Dhawan on trolling over ‘Border 2’: ‘Arjun Kapoor got happy’

Varun Dhawan recently addressed the trolling related to Border 2, his recent movie released earlier this year.

For the unversed, His "meme of the border" refers to the viral "crooked smile" meme that took over social media during the promotions of his war film sequel.

The 39-year-old actor, during his appearance on Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel, saying that the viral picture was AI,

“When this came out, I wondered when had I worn this uniform,” said Dhawan, adding, “I did Border right before this.” 

For him, the uniform here is not from Border 2 as his hair is all off and the face is from ABCD 2 and the body was not mine. The Student of the Year star called “all AI”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor admitted that the trolling only helped him get more and more opportunities, revealing that he got three ads after his trolling.

According to Dhawan, there is no human today that does not get trolled.

He then jokingly shared that when he was in the crosshairs, Arjun Kapoor got happy.

“We wait that if someone else gets trolled more than me,” said Dhawan in the end, sharing, “They will take the focus.”

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan recently starred in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy movie co-starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

Directed by David Dhawan, the newly released movie is already tracking toward ₹500 crore at the box office.



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