Prince William has delivered a remarkable speech during his debut appearance at the 2026 London Tech Week.
After celebrating a lavish royal wedding celebration of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperlings, the Prince of Wales returned to his royal duties, and he began his week with a cause close to his heart.
On Wednesday, June 10th, William, 43, attended a valuable platform in London to share his insights on tackling homelessness through technical ways.
"The earlier you deal with a problem, the better, as we all know in life, there’s no one problem that fixes homelessness. It’s multifaceted; it's many different things," the future monarch added.
He continued, "Many of your customers, your clients, will be using data through banking apps, through their phones. I’m not sure you realise how much that data can be used to predict and see problems with potential homelessness before they actually arise."
His Royal Highness also highlighted how technology can be harnessed as a force for good with the potential to help prevent homelessness not just in the UK, but globally.
Kensington Palace released a few glimpses of the future King’s iconic speech at the platform with a heartfelt statement.
"Preventing homelessness through innovation. Exploring how technology and data can help us better understand the pathways into homelessness and identify opportunities to intervene earlier at #LondonTechWeek," they concluded.
This engagement marked Prince William’s first after her attended Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips and Harriet Spencer’s wedding.