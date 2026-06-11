’24 Jump Street’ production begins: Are Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill & Ice Cube returning?

Fans are overjoyed as 21 Jump Street is set to return with a brand-new sequel.
In an exciting update shared by Variety on Wednesday, June 10, it was reported that Sony Pictures have officially kicked off the production for 24 Jump Street – the third installment in the R-rate crime comedy franchise 21 Jump Street.
Adding more to the excitement was the update that the show’s original trio – Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Ice Cube – are in talks to reprise their legendary roles for the anticipated movie.
Penned by Johan Hill, Meghan Malloy, and Rodney Rothman, the upcoming installment will be directed by Rothman, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller set to return as producers alongside Neal H. Moritz.
Notably, plot details for 24 Jump Street are being kept under the wraps.
Fans’ reactions:
“We skipping 23?” questioned a first, referencing the jump from 22 Jump Street to 24 Jump Street, skipping the number 23.
A second wrote, “Finally a reboot people actually want.”
“BEST DAY OF MY LIFE,” expressed a third.
Why there is no 23 Jump Street?
At the end of 2014’s 22 Jump Street, Schmidt and Jenko are shown going on many fake undercover missions in different schools, even space and video games, as part of a joke about endless sequels.
Thus, calling the next installment 24 Jump Street continues that running gag.