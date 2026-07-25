Nicole Kidman enjoys cozy poolside romance with rumored beau Michael Reinstein

Nicole Kidman is having the best of her time with her new love interest.
In its new report, Page Six shared the latest update on the Babygirl actress’s Italy getaway with her rumored boyfriend Michael Reinstein, noting that she was spotted enjoying a cozy poolside romance with the private equity investors.
As seen in the photos shared by the outlet, the 59-year-old Australian actress can be seen sipping on Aperol Spritzes while lounging poolside in Portofino.
Kidman – dressed in flowing white short dress – was photographed giggling and smiling with Reinstein, who was laying back on pool chair in a black shirt and matching shorts.
The couple, who were enjoying a relaxing getaway at the luxurious Belmond Splendido Hotel, appeared completely at easy in each other’s company.
They were spotted sharing warm moments, engaging in cheerful conversations, and making the most of their vacation together.
Their new sighting comes a day after they were pictured at a stunning location, chatting with each other as they stood closely.
Who is Michael Reinstein?
Michael Reinstein is a Los Angeles native who founded his global private equity firm in 2013, where he served as chairman and chief investment officer.
Furthermore, he is the co-founder of the USN television network.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce
Nicole Kidman and Michael Reinstein’s rumored romance comes almost a year after Nicole Kidman filed for divorce with Keith Urban, nearly two decades after exchanging vows.
The former couple, who share daughters Sunday and Faith, finalized their divorce in January.