Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman enjoys cozy poolside romance with rumored beau Michael Reinstein

The ‘Babygirl’ actress is rumored to be dating private equity investor Michael Reinstein after Keith Urban split

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman enjoys cozy poolside romance with rumored beau Michael Reinstein
Nicole Kidman enjoys cozy poolside romance with rumored beau Michael Reinstein

Nicole Kidman is having the best of her time with her new love interest.

In its new report, Page Six shared the latest update on the Babygirl actress’s Italy getaway with her rumored boyfriend Michael Reinstein, noting that she was spotted enjoying a cozy poolside romance with the private equity investors.

As seen in the photos shared by the outlet, the 59-year-old Australian actress can be seen sipping on Aperol Spritzes while lounging poolside in Portofino.

Kidman – dressed in flowing white short dress – was photographed giggling and smiling with Reinstein, who was laying back on pool chair in a black shirt and matching shorts.

The couple, who were enjoying a relaxing getaway at the luxurious Belmond Splendido Hotel, appeared completely at easy in each other’s company.

P.C. Backgrid
P.C. Backgrid

They were spotted sharing warm moments, engaging in cheerful conversations, and making the most of their vacation together.

Their new sighting comes a day after they were pictured at a stunning location, chatting with each other as they stood closely.

Who is Michael Reinstein?


Michael Reinstein is a Los Angeles native who founded his global private equity firm in 2013, where he served as chairman and chief investment officer.

Furthermore, he is the co-founder of the USN television network.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Michael Reinstein’s rumored romance comes almost a year after Nicole Kidman filed for divorce with Keith Urban, nearly two decades after exchanging vows.

The former couple, who share daughters Sunday and Faith, finalized their divorce in January.

Blake Lively suffers personal loss after Taylor Swift fallout: 'everyone watching'
Blake Lively suffers personal loss after Taylor Swift fallout: 'everyone watching'
Selena Gomez's 34th birthday trip with Benny Blanco: Insider spills exciting details
Selena Gomez's 34th birthday trip with Benny Blanco: Insider spills exciting details
Cardi B breaks silence after Venice dinner with Maduka Okoye: 'I need to be…'
Cardi B breaks silence after Venice dinner with Maduka Okoye: 'I need to be…'
Olivia Culpo shares birth plan for baby no. 2 amid Christian McCaffrey busy NFL schedule
Olivia Culpo shares birth plan for baby no. 2 amid Christian McCaffrey busy NFL schedule
Jim Carrey breaks his silence after 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's death: 'Timeless'
Jim Carrey breaks his silence after 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's death: 'Timeless'
'Blade Runner 2099': Michelle Yeoh reveals Hunter Schafer's on set incident
'Blade Runner 2099': Michelle Yeoh reveals Hunter Schafer's on set incident
Was Celeste Rivas pregnant? Shocking text exchange with D4vd takes murder trial to new level
Was Celeste Rivas pregnant? Shocking text exchange with D4vd takes murder trial to new level
Rick Moranis opens up after receiving standing ovation at 'Spaceballs 2' premiere
Rick Moranis opens up after receiving standing ovation at 'Spaceballs 2' premiere
Lou Koller dies at 59 ahead of Sick Of It All's 40th anniversary
Lou Koller dies at 59 ahead of Sick Of It All's 40th anniversary
Chuck Russell dies aged 74: Cause of death revealed for Jim Carrey's 'The Mask' creator
Chuck Russell dies aged 74: Cause of death revealed for Jim Carrey's 'The Mask' creator
Charli XCX debuts new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ with special message
Charli XCX debuts new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ with special message
'Reacher star Alan Ritchson slams Trump in candid podcast: 'Go to jail'
'Reacher star Alan Ritchson slams Trump in candid podcast: 'Go to jail'

Popular News

CDC expands Cyclospora outbreak investigation to four more states

CDC expands Cyclospora outbreak investigation to four more states
35 minutes ago
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet true feelings over royal family distance laid bare

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet true feelings over royal family distance laid bare
an hour ago
Cardi B breaks silence after Venice dinner with Maduka Okoye: 'I need to be…'

Cardi B breaks silence after Venice dinner with Maduka Okoye: 'I need to be…'
3 hours ago