News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Nicole Kidman reacts to Taylor Swift, Haim The Band's viral dance: 'my girls'

Taylor Swift receives special nod from Nicole Kidman as she joins Haim The Band in post Knicks Vs Spurs TikTok video

Nicole Kidman reacts to Taylor Swift, Haim The Bands viral dance: my girls
Nicole Kidman reacts to Taylor Swift, Haim The Band's viral dance: 'my girls'

Taylor Swift's cute antics at The New York Knicks Vs San Antanio Spurs Game 4 won over Nicole Kidman.

Besides many other celebrities in the Madison Square Garden the American pop icon was also in attendance to enjoy every moment of the exciting Knicks Vs Spurs face off.

One of the highlights from the game night was a video of Taylor waving at the camera before screaming the name of NBA player imprinted on her Knicks jersey.

Sitting besides the members of Haim The Band she turns to their vocalist and points at the names written on their t-shirts.

Just like her thousands of fans accross the globe, Nicole also reacted to her viral video, writing, "Right there with you girls" with a basket ball and heart emoji.

Nicole Kidman reacts to Taylor Swift, Haim The Bands viral dance: my girls

Next in line was a video of the Haim sisters enjoying their goofy moments with Tay Tay.

"My girls, I just wanna have fun" wrote the Holland actress in the caption.

Nicole Kidman reacts to Taylor Swift, Haim The Bands viral dance: my girls


Taylor Swift, Haim sisters turn Knicks Victory into dance party: Watch
Taylor Swift, Haim sisters turn Knicks Victory into dance party: Watch
Olivia Rodrigo reveals shocking album changes after Louis Partridge heartbreak
Olivia Rodrigo reveals shocking album changes after Louis Partridge heartbreak
Zac Efron’s new project in Australia breaks all rules with its sustainable approach
Zac Efron’s new project in Australia breaks all rules with its sustainable approach
Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner share hug at Knicks game amid bad blood with Kim Kardashian
Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner share hug at Knicks game amid bad blood with Kim Kardashian
Jacob Elordi’s solo Japan outing grabs attention amid Kendall Jenner romance
Jacob Elordi’s solo Japan outing grabs attention amid Kendall Jenner romance
BIGBANG set for massive 31-show worldwide tour, first in nine years
BIGBANG set for massive 31-show worldwide tour, first in nine years
Taylor Swift breaks into dance after Knicks seal thrilling Game 4 victory
Taylor Swift breaks into dance after Knicks seal thrilling Game 4 victory
Selena Gomez reacts with ‘heartbreak’ as Spurs lose to Knicks in NBA Finals Game 4
Selena Gomez reacts with ‘heartbreak’ as Spurs lose to Knicks in NBA Finals Game 4
Timothée Chalamet wraps Kylie Jenner in arms as Knicks clinch historic Game 4 win
Timothée Chalamet wraps Kylie Jenner in arms as Knicks clinch historic Game 4 win
’24 Jump Street’ production begins: Are Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill & Ice Cube returning?
’24 Jump Street’ production begins: Are Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill & Ice Cube returning?
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun celebrate Knicks win in heartfelt moments: 'best game ever'
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun celebrate Knicks win in heartfelt moments: 'best game ever'
Taylor Swift cheers on the Knicks with infectious energy at NBA Finals: Watch
Taylor Swift cheers on the Knicks with infectious energy at NBA Finals: Watch

Popular News

Prince William makes heartfelt Norfolk visit to highlight rural mental health challenges

Prince William makes heartfelt Norfolk visit to highlight rural mental health challenges
7 minutes ago
Prince Harry’s visit to UK confirms amid renewed focus on security arrangements

Prince Harry’s visit to UK confirms amid renewed focus on security arrangements
an hour ago
How did Iran ‘completely close’ already-shut Strait of Hormuz? All you need to know

How did Iran ‘completely close’ already-shut Strait of Hormuz? All you need to know
2 hours ago