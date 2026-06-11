Nicole Kidman reacts to Taylor Swift, Haim The Band's viral dance: 'my girls'

Taylor Swift's cute antics at The New York Knicks Vs San Antanio Spurs Game 4 won over Nicole Kidman.
Besides many other celebrities in the Madison Square Garden the American pop icon was also in attendance to enjoy every moment of the exciting Knicks Vs Spurs face off.
One of the highlights from the game night was a video of Taylor waving at the camera before screaming the name of NBA player imprinted on her Knicks jersey.
Sitting besides the members of Haim The Band she turns to their vocalist and points at the names written on their t-shirts.
Just like her thousands of fans accross the globe, Nicole also reacted to her viral video, writing, "Right there with you girls" with a basket ball and heart emoji.
Next in line was a video of the Haim sisters enjoying their goofy moments with Tay Tay.
"My girls, I just wanna have fun" wrote the Holland actress in the caption.