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Olivia Rodrigo reveals shocking album changes after Louis Partridge heartbreak

The 'good 4 u' singer speaks out about her forthcoming album, 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love', ahead of drop

Olivia Rodrigo reveals shocking album changes after Louis Partridge heartbreak
Olivia Rodrigo reveals shocking album changes after Louis Partridge heartbreak

Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about how her latest heartbreak led to a major lyric change in her upcoming album, you look pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The Brutal hitmaker's new album is set to be released on Friday, June 12, and she has shared how the album underwent changes amid her breakup with Louis Partridge.

Speaking to the BBC, Olivia said she revised the lyrics of her track What's Wrong With Me, a collaboration with The Cure's Robert Smith, after the split.

The song was originally written about feeling depressed from missing someone so much; however, after her breakup, she revisited the lyrics, changing them to highlight that the relationship was the source of her sadness.

"I can't eat, I can't sleep / I think you're what's wrong with me," she sings on the track, which she debuted live during her surprise set at Barcelona's Primavera Festival.


The traitor crooner said that she had tweaked the lyrics to another song on the album, titled Purple.

"Initially, it was a love song, and it was very sweet and saccharine," she noted. "And a few months after we wrote it, we revisited it and put new chords underneath it and tweaked some of the lyrics.

She added, "It's definitely the part of the album where things start to sour and unravel."

You Look Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is about "a love story that falls apart," said Olivia. "A time capsule of a relationship in a few years of my life."

Notably, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge began dating in October 2023 after they were spotted together in London at a Halloween party. They officially broke up in December last year.

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