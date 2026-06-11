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Zac Efron’s new project in Australia breaks all rules with its sustainable approach

Zac Efron’s wild new project in Australia creates buzz

Zac Efron’s new project in Australia breaks all rules with its sustainable approach
Zac Efron’s new project in Australia breaks all rules with its sustainable approach

Zac Efron is reportedly building an eco-friendly home in Australia made almost entirely from hemp, embracing a sustainable lifestyle project

The Baywatch actor is working on an eco-conscious home called “FutureCave” in Australia with designer Joost Bakker, building it an hour outside Byron Bay on land he purchased in 2020, according to reports by Australian Financial Review.

As per the outlet, the home will be largely constructed from hemp, including internal bricks and joinery, with materials sourced from a farm in southern New South Wales.


Bakker has been posting updates on the construction of Efron’s home on Instagram, including a May 8 post announcing the project was officially underway.

“Excited to get started on Zac's house!” Bakker wrote in the caption alongside a photo of him posing with the actor and their partners on the project.

Most recently, the designer shared an Instagram update with Plantbord, a company that makes particle boards designed to support soil health and wellbeing, according to its bio.

In a May 22 Instagram update, it was revealed that the project will incorporate 200 sustainable boards for kitchen and bathroom fittings.

In 2021, a source told PEOPLE that Efron had put his L.A. home on the market and was preparing to put down roots in Australia.

"As of now, he has no plans to live permanently in L.A. again," the insider said at the time, before adding, "He loves Australia and considers it his home."

Efron was in a relationship with Australian model Vanessa Valladares at the time, though they ended things after 10 months of dating.

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