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Timothée Chalamet wraps Kylie Jenner in arms as Knicks clinch historic Game 4 win

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet celebrate New York Knicks’ thrilling victory with PDA-packed gesture

Timothée Chalamet wraps Kylie Jenner in arms as Knicks clinch historic Game 4 win
Timothée Chalamet wraps Kylie Jenner in arms as Knicks clinch historic Game 4 win

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were on cloud nine seeing their favorite team clinch a historic victory.

On Wednesday, June 10, the Dune star and his makeup mogul girlfriend made a special appearance at Madison Square Garden in New York City to support the New York Knicks in its faceoff against the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Finals’ Game 4.

For the appearance, The Kardashians alum coordinated with her beau in denim outfit, donning a straight-leg jeans with Chrome Hearts crosses, a white top, and a matching denim jacked which she carried in her hand.

Meanwhile, Chalamet also rocked a Chrome Hearts oversized demin jacket with bright orange crosses, which he paired with bright matching jeans and a white shirt.

After the Knicks sealed a historic 107-106 win against the Spurs, which marked the team’s greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, the lovebirds celebrated the victory with a PDA-packed gesture that sent fans swooning.

In a video shared by Vogue Magazine on Instagram, the Marty Supreme actor can be seen wrapping Jenner in his arms before celebrating the thrilling win with fellow fans and stars.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been romantically involved since the spring of 2023.

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