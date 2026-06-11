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Taylor Swift, Haim sisters turn Knicks Victory into dance party: Watch

Taylor Swift watched Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden alongside Alana and Este Haim

Taylor Swift, Haim sisters turn Knicks Victory into dance party: Watch
Taylor Swift, Haim sisters turn Knicks Victory into dance party: Watch 

Taylor Swift and the Haim sisters celebrated the New York Knicks’ dramatic comeback by dancing to Girls Just Want to Have Fun during a lively postgame moment.

The 36-year-old singer watched Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden alongside Alana and Este Haim as the Knicks pulled off a dramatic 107-106 victory.

In a video shared to Haim’s official Instagram, Alana, Este, and Swift were seen in Knicks-inspired outfits dancing along to Girls Just Want to Have Fun.

Swift wore a blue t-shirt emblazoned with "Stevie Knicks" in orange letters, while Alana's read "Knickelback," and Este wore one stamped with "Knicole Kidman."

The caption on Haim's Instagram post read: "Girls just wanna have PUN."


The trio can be seen sitting on chairs as they lip-synched along, proudly displaying their shirts, while Swift sported her signature red lipstick.

The Haim sisters and Swift have shared a long-standing friendship, having celebrated her 25th birthday in 2014 and 32nd in 2021 together.

Haim opened for Swift during parts of the Eras Tour and previously performed with her on the 1989 Tour, with Swift later joining them at London’s O2 Arena in 2022.

Swift was also seen at the game with Mariska Hargitay, one of the stars of her Bad Blood video and the inspiration behind her cat Olivia Benson.

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