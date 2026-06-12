Akshay Kumar breaks silence on retirement rumours: 'I think it’s better that I...'

Akshay Kumar finally spoke out on the rumours surrounding his retirement from movies.
The 58-year-old actor, who was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle, clarified that he does not plan to retire soon, as per Hindustan Times.
“It happens at 4 in the morning, when I wake up,” said Kumar, adding, “But after five seconds, I remember that I have to go for a shooting.”
He went on to say, “After that, I remember that 300 people are waiting for me and I have to go to the set.
“So, it happens for five seconds. Then I think that I’ll retire the next day.
“Then I wake up at 4 in the morning and it repeats. So, 36 years have passed by doing this.”
The Jolly LLB 3 actor further joked about what might happen if he decides to be at home, saying, “What will happen if I retire?”
According to the Bhooth Bangla star, he will get a job as an electrician sitting at home or become a dog walker, a gardener, or get all the household chores.
“I think it’s better that I go to work. I won’t retire,” said Kumar, adding that that will be better.
It’s worth mentioning here that Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome to the Jungle is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2026.