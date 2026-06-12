Shahid Kapoor strongly reacts to negative PR against Alia Bhatt amid 'Cocktail 2' buzz

Shahid Kapoor recently reacted to the negative publicity targeting Alia Bhatt as he awaits the release of his upcoming movie, Cocktail 2.
It all started during Kapoor’s conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra on The Hollywood Reporter India, who made a shocking claim that a well-known star orchestrating a paid negative PR campaign against Bhatt following her Cannes appearance.
During an interaction, the 45-year-old actor admitted that in today's entertainment industry, where success and failure are such significant factors, people can sometimes become insecure.
The Kabir Singh star then revealed that he personally never believes anything anybody says unless he is in the room or sees it himself.
“I take everything with a pinch of salt and I think that has gone well for me because when people start believing that you are buying what they’re saying,” said Kapoor, adding that they can manipulate you.
For him, people like him are people of importance and they are in a position, so if people are able to shape their perspective, that can be used to create an effect.
In the end, the Padmaavat performer advised actors to stay authentic, saying, "But it is sad these days a lot is said and there is a pressure to handle, it can get to people. I just feel one should be real."
On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will soon star in Cocktail 2, a highly anticipated sequel that also stars Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.
The forthcoming movie is scheduled to be released on June 19, 2026.