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Salman Khan vs 'Kala Hiran': Actor takes legal stand to protect his personality rights

The ‘Sikandar’ actor’s legal team has raised several major concerns regarding the upcoming controversial film

Salman Khan vs Kala Hiran: Actor takes legal stand to protect his personality rights
Salman Khan vs 'Kala Hiran': Actor takes legal stand to protect his personality rights

Salman Khan has taken a stand as he moved court seeking legal action against the makers of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy.

The 60-year-old Bollywood actor, as per India Today, filed a petition in the Delhi High Court in which he had sought an urgent stay on the release of the upcoming movie.

According to Khan’s legal team, the forthcoming Bharat S. Shrinate directional, violates the actor’s personality and publicity rights.

In his plea, the Sultan actor claimed that the movie is inspired by the 1998 blackbuck case involving him and that its posters, teaser, and promotional material clearly identify him.

Salman Khan vs Kala Hiran: Actor takes legal stand to protect his personality rights

The actor’s legal team also alleged that the makers used a lookalike wearing his signature bracelet.

Moreover, the makers promoted the project using his name for commercial gain, as per Khan's petition.

The plea comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy’s promotional material.

The forthcoming film made headlines last month when its first official poster was released, featuring elements referencing the real-life Salman Khan poaching case and Lawrence Bishnoi rivalry.

It’s worth mentioning here that the highly controversial movie is based on the blackbuck poaching case involving Khan and the events surrounding it.

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy does not currently have a confirmed official release date, meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, an upcoming movie reportedly based on the Galwan Valley clash between the soldiers of India and China.

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