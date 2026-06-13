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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Buckingham Palace shares fascinating Trooping the Colour facts just before event: Watch

The British Royal Family rolls out special video ahead of Trooping the Colour 2026

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Buckingham Palace shares fascinating Trooping the Colour facts just before event: Watch
Buckingham Palace shares fascinating Trooping the Colour facts just before event: Watch

Buckingham Palace has amped up excitement for upcoming Trooping the Colour with a special video.

Just an hour before the UK marks one of the most important royal event of the year, the British Royal Family took to Instagram on Saturday, June 13, to drop a delightful clip, sharing fascinating facts about the major annual tradition.

“With over 1000 soldiers, 200 horses and 300 musicians on parade to mark the official birthday of The King, Trooping the Colour returns on Saturday,” read the caption.

The exciting video kicked off with the palace sharing that Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the Sovereign for over 200 years.

“In the 17th century, the Colour - or flag -of a Regiment would be trooped in front of soldiers so that they would recognise it when it was used as a rallying point in battle,” they explained, adding that it was in 1748 when the Royal Family ordered that the parade would also mark King Charles II’s birthday.


They went on to share that the parade was established as an annual tradition to celebrate the Monarch’s birthday when King George III acceded to the throne in 1760.

Furthermore, Buckingham Palace shared that the parade involves over 1000 soldiers, 200 horses, and 300 musicians.

Shortly after the video was posted, fans expressed anticipation for the grand event in the comments.

“One of my favorite royal events!!! I'm so excited,” wrote one, while another stated, “Can’t wait to watch today.”

A third added, “What a fantastic Ensemble to celebrate King Charles III birthday, the United Kingdom really knows how to celebrate in style. God bless the UK.”

Trooping the Colour 2026 is set to kick off at 10:30 local time on Saturday, June 13.

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