Trooping the Colours 2026: Key timings & events of King Charles’ grand birthday bash revealed

Trooping the Colours is just around the corner and the Royal Family is all set to celebrate it in a grand way.
On Saturday, June 13, the British Royal Family is set to mark one of the most important days in the royal calendar, Trooping the Colours – a spectacular annual military ceremony held in June to celebrate the reigning monarch’s official birthday.
The annual royal tradition started all the way back in 1748 during the rule of King George II, whose birthday was in October.
However, he preferred summer celebrations due to better weather for parades, marking the beginning of a major royal tradition that continues till date.
The annual royal spectacle will kick off on Saturday morning, June 13, at 10:20 am and is set to conclude around 12:25 pm, with The King’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, trooping their Colour before King Charles III as part of the ceremony.
This will be followed by the RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace at 1 pm, which is considered the main highlight of the day, reported GB News.
With over 300 musicians performing during the event, 250 service personnel will line The Mall along the parade route.
The procession will be joined by members of the Royal Family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, The Prince and Princess of Wales, their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, on horseback and in carriages as it kicks off from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade.
After arriving at Horse Guards Parade, the 77-year-old monarch will receive a royal salute and inspect the troops, who will wear their traditional scarlet tunics and bearskin hats.
As the celebration near its conclusion, the Royal Family will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to witness the iconic RAF flypast, which is expected to feature 29 aircrafts and conclude with the Red Arrows’ signature red, white, and blue smoke display.