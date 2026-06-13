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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • 27 minutes ago
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Princess Diana’s former aide makes big confession on King Charles cancer

King Charles office issues update after Diana’s former aide’s statement on monarch’s cancer

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • 27 minutes ago
Princess Diana’s former aide makes big confession on King Charles cancer
Princess Diana’s former aide makes big confession on King Charles cancer 

Royal Family has dropped a delightful update on King Charles III after Princess Diana’s former designer’s emotional confession about his cancer.

The designer David Emanuel – who created Diana’s famous wedding gown has been recognized in Charles’ birthday honours list this year.

Cancer-survivor, David made to the MBE (Member of the British Empire) list for his work for Macmillan Cancer Support – a leading charity where he received treatment for prostate cancer 12 years ago.

Upon being named for the prestigious honour, David not only praised the late mother of Prince Harry and William but also commended the 77-year-old monarch, who announced his cancer diagnosis in 2024.

"I think he's managed his cancer incredibly. It's very brave,” the 73-year-old noted.

He continued, "I was brought up to be sort of more private about it, but now I talk from the hilltops, I don't care.”

"You're given a second chance and you want to help others, that's what it's about,” added the former aide of Diana.

Just hours after this emotional confession from the Say Yes To the Dress UK host, Buckingham Palace’s official account released beaming new photos of Charles with an exciting Trooping the Colour update.

Alongside the photos of his majesty meeting with the Grenadier Guards ahead of his birthday event on June 13, the Palace wrote, "At their Company’s base in Aldershot, His Majesty spent time with some of the troops who will be on parade for The King’s official Birthday in London."

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