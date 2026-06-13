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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
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King Charles speaks out after anti-monarchy protesters target Andrew outside Palace

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seemingly ruined King Charles' Trooping the Colour ceremony

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
King Charles speaks out after anti-monarchy protesters target Andrew outside Palace
King Charles speaks out after anti-monarchy protesters target Andrew outside Palace  

King Charles' annual birthday celebrations have been ruined, all thanks to his disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.  

The anti-monarchy protestors gathered outside His Majesty’s residence in London, especially when the British Royal Family gathered to celebrate the official birthday of the King.

However, the celebrations turned into a nightmare when the protestors targeted Charles' estranged brother, who is currently under investigation on suspicion of misconduct at the public office.

After marking one of the biggest royal events of the year, the monarch, who has officially turned 77 today, issued a message for his followers.

"With thanks to the 1,400 members of the Armed Forces who took part in today's Trooping the Colour," the King also specially mentioned "to the Grenadier Guards who trooped their new Colour. We salute you." 

The monarch, facing consistent and visible criticism from anti-monarchy protestors since he took over the throne in September 2022, appeared unbothered by the backlash as he continued to express gratitude to those who made his day extra special.

According to GB News, a group of people is seen raising a placard that reads, "Down with the Crown," and the one placard which grabbed netizens' attention was the one with Andrew’s photograph.

Apart from the placards, King Charles III and the entire British Royal Family's clan ignored "stop the reign" chants outside Buckingham Palace, focusing on the 2026 Trooping the Colour ceremony.  

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