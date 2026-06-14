Kim Kardashian swoons over Ariana Grande as she attends singer’s electric LA show

Kim Kardashian is letting out her inner Arianator!
On Saturday night, June 13, the SKIMS founder made a stylish appearance at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to attend Grande’s high-energy concert as part of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.
For the appearance, The Kardashians alum wore a casual yet stylish deep-neck, black fitted top with a pair of matching fitted trousers.
She kept her look minimal by wearing light makeup and letting her hair cascade freely on her shoulders.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories, Kardashian posted a series of glimpses from the concert, showing the Hate That I Made You Love Me hitmaker rocking the stage and dazzling the crowd with her mesmerizing performance.
“my baby @arianagrande,” she captioned followed by a red heart emoji.
Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour:
The Eternal Sunshine Tour is the fifth concert tour by Ariana Grande in support of her sixth and seventh studio albums, Position and Eternal Sunshine.
Kicked off on June 6, 2026, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, the tour is set to wrap up on September 1, 2026, at O2 Arena in London, after a 41-show run.
Ariana Grande’s upcoming album:
Ariana Grande is set to release her highly anticipated eighth studio album, Petal, on July 31, 2026.