Anupam Kher pens sweetest tribute to birthday girl Kirron Kher

Anupam Kher has penned the sweetest tribute for his wife and birthday girl Kirron Kher.
The 71-year-old actor took to Instagram post on Sunday, June 14, and wished his 71-year-old wife happiness and good health on her special day.
The Bengal Files actor wrote, “Dearest Kirron, Happy Birthday to you. May God bless you with all the happiness in the world, and a long, healthy and peaceful life.”
He went on to say, “I have known you for almost 52 years now!! Many of those years as an admirer, many as a friend, and almost 41 years as a husband. Life teaches us many lessons.
“The fascinating thing about learning is that it happens silently. You often discover what you have learned from a person many years later.”
Kher then added that when he looks back, he realised how much he has learned from his wife—not through words, but through the way she has lived her life.
While oncluding his long birthday post, Kher expressed his deep admiration for the Om Shanti Om actress, writing, “Thank you for being in my life, for your strength, your integrity, your friendship, and for simply being you. We will have a wonderful birthday together. Love and prayers always!!.”
For the unversed, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher met in the 1970s as students in the Department of Indian Theatre.
The couple has been married for 41 years.