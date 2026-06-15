Pritam teases shocking career U-turn after ‘Cocktail 2’ scandal

Pritam just teased a shocking career U-turn after his recent scandal involving Cocktail 2 song, Mashooqa.
The music composer-singer in a shocking turn of event has hinted at taking a break from mainstream music.
Taking to his Instagram post, the 55-year-old singer posted a few black-and-white pictures of himself.
In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you for all the wishes. Can’t answer everyone individually, but please accept my sincere gratitude.”
He went on to say, “Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I’ve missed.”
The singer, whose full name is Pritam Chakraborty, then indicated that he wants to take a break from mainstream cinema, writing, “Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long.”
“Mainstream is a great ride,” he concluded, adding, “But I’ve always been more curious about the roads unexplored. Thank you for all the love & support. Always.”
His post comes almost a month after the National Award-winning composer was accused of copying the new song from the 1993 Italian soundtrack, Se So Arrubate A Nonna.
However, he denied the plagiarism claims on his social media post in which he expressed frustration over the repeated allegations.
“Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called ‘imaginary similarities’,” wrote Pritam adding, “Same people, same ‘inspired by’ thesis. Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team.”