'Maa Behen' director silence on Netflix film’s exaggerated flashbacks

Maa Behen director Suresh Triveni recently defended the exaggerated flashbacks shown in the newly released Netflix movie.
For the unversed, the film attracted attention over its heightened flashback sequences.
Now, while addressing it, Triveni in an interview told Hauterrfly those were creative choices and the exaggerated presentation was intentional.
While further explaining his stance, the 50-year-old director shared, “I am doing it because they are all rumours and rumours don’t have details.”
“Madhuri Dixit’s Rekha is just wearing one saree throughout,” said the filmmaker, adding, “These are touches we do.”
Moreover, Triveni further pointed out that audience reactions to creative choices will always vary, just as viewers connect differently with different films.
For him, it might connect with some and not with others.
According to the Jalsa director, he is choosing to concentrate on the conversations and appreciation the film has generated rather than dwelling on the criticism solely.
In the end, Suresh Triveni said, “I am more focused on the positivity and discussions that are happening. I have got so many calls, one cannot imagine.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Maa Behen starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, premiered on June 4, 2026, on Netflix.
The Netflix movie revolves around a fierce mother, played by Dixit, and her two estranged daughters, Dimri and Durga, who struggle to cover up a sudden crime in their kitchen.