‘Kala Hiran’ controversy escalates as producer drags Govind Namdev to court

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy took a new turn after movie producer Amit Jani filed a case against actor Govind Namdev.
The producer, in the latest turn of events, issued a legal notice to the veteran actor, who made shocking remarks about the upcoming movie, claiming that it was very different from what he had originally agreed to.
Announcing the legal development on X, the 41-year-old producer declared that a legal notice had been served to the 71-year-old actor.
Jani wrote, "Govind Namdev has been issued a legal notice. He must publicly apologise within seven days and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to the production house, failing which legal action will be initiated (sic)."
According to the Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy producer, Namdev had not only signed the movie but had also consented to appear in the film's sequel.
Amit Jani’s announcement about legal action against Govind Namdev comes few days after the veteran actor publicly distanced himself from the controversial movie, claiming he was misled about the movie’s actual narrative.
He also alleged that that he would never knowingly do anything to harm his friendship with Salman Khan.
The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is allegedly linked to the Dabangg star as it is reportedly said to be based on the 60-year-old actor's 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Even, Khan himself sued the makers of the movie, alleging the upcoming film of violating his personality and publicity rights.