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  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
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Sanchita Ugale death case takes new turn after strict investigation orders

The ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress reportedly passed away by suicide

  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
Sanchita Ugale death case takes new turn after strict investigation orders
Sanchita Ugale death case takes new turn after strict investigation orders

The shocking death case of Sanchita Ugale took a new turn after the AICWA sought a strict investigation.

The late TV actress reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, as per multiple Indian media outlets.

She was found at her home in Sai Santoshi Building in Aachole Village.

After being rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead by the doctors.

Now, in the wake of her tragic passing, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta issued a statement, urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the actress’s death.

In its statement, the association expressed grief over the loss of the young actress and highlighted her contributions to the entertainment industry.


AICWA also referred to a social media post shared by the actress shortly before news of her death emerged.

The association, while reiterating its demand of investigating, also urged authorities to review the support systems available to artists and industry workers.

In the end, AICWA extended its condolences to the late actress’ family, stating that it would stand with her loved ones in their pursuit of answers.

Sanchita Ugale, who is well known for her notable performance in Kumkum Bhagya, Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, and Wagle Ki Duniya, was a 22-year-old aspiring actress.

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