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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Did NYC Mayor reveal Taylor Swift's wedding date? Here's what he actually said

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani discussed security details ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding at MSG

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Did NYC Mayor reveal Taylor Swifts wedding date? Heres what he actually said
Did NYC Mayor reveal Taylor Swift's wedding date? Here's what he actually said

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani unexpectedly dropped a significant hint about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly secretive wedding.

While discussing security measures related to the World Cup, Mamdani said on Monday, June 15, "I am fully confident in the work of the NYPD, as well as our state partners, in delivering that safe experience."

"We are the biggest city in the country," said the Mayor at the press conference. "We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one."

He added, "We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 2, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding, all happening at the same time, and we are so excited to welcome the world here."

"It feels like a city that is coming to life," said Mamdani.

The Mayor was then asked if he was invited and attending the highly anticipated wedding of Taylor and Travis Kelce, to which he replied, "No and No."

"I wish them a lovely wedding. I'll listen to 'Only the Young' at home on my own," Mamdani said, referring to the Grammy winner's 2020 track.

Previously sources shared that Taylor and Travis will be hosting their wedding at Madison Square Garden over the July 3 weekend.

Moreover, guests invited to the ceremony were reportedly required to sign an NDA before they received details about the ceremony.

The pair got engaged in August 2025 after two years of dating.

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