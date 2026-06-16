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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Kensington Palace finally announces Prince George’s next school after months of rumours

Prince William and Princess Kate reach final decision on Prince George’s future school

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Kensington Palace finally announces Prince George’s next school after months of speculation
Kensington Palace finally announces Prince George’s next school after months of speculation

Kensington Palace has reportedly confirmed Prince George’s next school choice, bringing months of speculation about the future king’s education to an end.

According to GB News, a spokesperson has revealed that Prince William and Princess Kate have finally reached a decision on where their eldest son, Prince George, will continue his education.

A palace spokesperson said, “Kensington Palace can confirm that Prince George will attend Eton College from this September.”

The 12-year-old is set to join the same prestigious school his father and uncle, Prince William once attended, continuing a longstanding royal tradition.

In 1995, the Prince of Wales began his studies at Eton, joining a long line of royals and nobles who attended the prestigious school.

Kensington Palace finally announces Prince George’s next school after months of rumours

The Duke of Sussex joined Eton in 1998, following in Prince William’s footsteps, and completed his studies there in 2003.

However, Princess Kate considered her alma mater, Marlborough College, as co-educational.

Prince George, second in the line of succession, has so far studied at Lambrook School with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, will remain at Lambrook for the time being.

Prince George is expected to begin his studies shortly after the end of the summer holidays in 2026.

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