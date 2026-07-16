King Charles makes rare lighthearted remark about Queen Camilla

King Charles delighted onlookers by making an unexpected joke about Queen Camilla during a recent public appearance.
The British Monarch shared a lighthearted joke about Queen Camilla during a visit to the Isle of Man, where he reunited with 104-year-old Burma Star veteran James Fenton, whom he first met at last year's VJ Day anniversary.
James asked the monarch to pass a message on to his wife, Camilla, to which Charles responded by teasing, "I will. Don't tell me you're another one who danced with her as well."
A keen dancer, Camilla has often shared dances with veterans at commemorative events, including World War II veteran Jim Booth during the 70th anniversary of VJ Day in 2015.
Camilla even takes ballet classes to stay fit. Former Strictly star Angela Rippon revealed she encouraged the Queen to become a Silver Swan, saying she takes the classes "very seriously."
Moreover, Charles humorously admitted he hoped he wasn't butchering the Manx language during his first visit to the Isle of Man as monarch.
He recalled royal connections to the island, saying, "The first Royal visit was by my great-great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert, who rowed ashore from the steam-driven Royal Yacht, Victoria and Albert in September 1847, disembarked at Ramsey, and became the first Royal visitor to the Island."
King Charles and Queen Camilla's jokes
Charles has occasionally joked about Camilla, once calling her "very bossy" during a 2022 royal tour of Rwanda after she urged him to hurry up for official photographs.
During their 2025 state visit to Italy, Charles and Camilla marked their 20th wedding anniversary. At a state banquet, the King jokingly thanked the Italian president for arranging a "small, romantic, candle-lit dinner for two."
King Charles and Queen Camilla wedding
King Charles and Queen Camilla tied the knot on April 9, 2005, in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, followed by a religious blessing at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The intimate civil ceremony was attended by only 28 close family members, with Prince William serving as the best man.