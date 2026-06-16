Hugh Jackman fuels hype for 'The Death of Robin Hood' with new message  

Hugh Jackman has addressed his new role in the upcoming film, The Death of Robin Hood.
The Deadpool & Wolverine star is set to shine on the big screens with an exciting new role in the new adventure-thriller movie, set for June 19th release.
Promoting the forthcoming project, Jack took to his Instagram account to tease fans with a new glimpse into his new role.
"These are two of the incredibly talented people I have the privilege of working with. Not only on @deathofrobinhood but also on many others films. They’re extraordinarily creative, kind, funny and well respected," the American actor captioned his post.
He continued, "#PamelaWestmore on makeup and @sean105 on hair. Each precise, yet quick! I’m grateful for their professionalism and to call them friends."
The post also accompanied by a video clip, showing the behind-the-scenes on how he prepared for his new role.
For those unaware, Jack is set to portray Robin Hood in bluntly titled drama through which he will be showing a dark, battle-worn, and aging version of the legendary outlaw.
Speaking about his new film, the Logan actor explained, "I really read the script and if I respond to my gut … I’ve never read Treasure Island. I’ve never seen Treasure Island. So I’ve heard of Long John Silver, but I had no idea."
Apart from Hugh Jackman Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Michael Sarnoski, Noah Jupe, Jade Croot and others also stars in the new movie, directed by Michael Sarnoski.