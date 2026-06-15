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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Dana White slams Hokit for Michelle Obama insult at White House fight: ‘Nasty’

UFC fighter Josh Hokit uses White House bout to lob false Michelle Obama insult, sparking backlash

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Dana White slams Hokit for Michelle Obama insult at White House fight: ‘Nasty’
Dana White slams Hokit for Michelle Obama insult at White House fight: ‘Nasty’

Dana White slammed Josh Hokit for his insulting comments about Michelle Obama during the UFC fight at the White House.

According to MMA Fighting, Hokit dominated and finished Derrick Lewis at UFC White House on Sunday, June 14, night and decided to attack Michelle Obama in his post-fight interview.

Hokit started off his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan by aiming at Alex Pereira, who later that night would face off with Ciryl Gane for the vacant interim heavyweight title and immediately after that, he targeted the former First Lady.

The UFC fighter said, “Lastly, Michele Obama is a man. Am I right, America?”

During the post-fight press conference White was not asked about Hikit’s comments about former President Barack Obama’s wife but later he responded to the insult.

In a message to TIME, he wrote, “I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families. Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

Hokit’s comments drew negative feedback in the political world, too with Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury calling it “disgusting.”

However, it is worth noting that this was not the first time Hokit has used a post-fight interview to attack Michelle Obama.



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