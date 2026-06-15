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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Arman Tsarukyan’s $1 million bet on Justin Gaethje: UFC 250 fallout explained

Arman Tsarukyan won a $5.7 million payout after betting on Gaethje’s UFC 250 upset

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Arman Tsarukyan’s $1 million bet on Justin Gaethje
Arman Tsarukyan’s $1 million bet on Justin Gaethje

The MMA world is buzzing after Justin Gaethje shocked the sport by dethroning Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 this past Sunday.

The victory, which ended Topuria’s unbeaten streak via a fourth-round corner stoppage, was a career defining moment for the veteran.

However much of the headlines now center on lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan who had a massive financial interest in the upset.

Tsarukyan had publicly revealed a $1 million bet on Gaethje to win which reportedly carried a potential payout of $5.7 million.

 

While UFC regulations strictly prohibit fighters from betting on their own promotion’s events, the situation avoided immediate sanctions after UFC President Dana White clarified that the wager was placed by a friend through a third-party app.

During his initial livestream while placing the bet, Tsarukyan explained his confidence in the underdog, stating, “Every time Gaethje fought, everybody thought he’s going to lose but he always won.”

He also hinted at his nerves during the high-stakes gamble admitting that “earning $1 million requires tremendous effort while placing the bet took only a few seconds.”

Whether the winnings officially reach his pockets remains a subject of intense public and media speculation.

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