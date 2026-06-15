J Batt named Kentucky athletics director, CEO of Champions Blue LLC

J Batt has leave Michigan State to become University of Kentucky’s new athletics director.
According to WLKY, the university on Monday, June 15, announced 44-year-old J Batt as its new Director of Athletics and CEO of Champions Blue LLC.
Batt is coming to Kentucky from Michigan State University, where he currently serves as Vice President and Athletics Director.
He has also held leadership roles at Georgia Tech and the University of Alabama.
UK President Eli Capilouto said Batt has built a strong record in fundraising and facility development, while also maintaining a focus on student-athlete success both on and off the field.
Batt said in a statement, "We couldn’t be more excited to join the University of Kentucky and the Big Blue Nation. The championship standard has been established at Kentucky and we are committed to upholding that standard of excellence."
At Michigan State, Batt helped secure a more than $400 million commitment, the largest single gift in college athletics history, and launched Spartan Ventures, a nonprofit designed to expand the university's revenue opportunities.
At Georgia Tech, Batt's final year saw the department reach postseason play across multiple sports while also making significant gains in fundraising.
He will officially join UK later this summer and is expected to spend the coming weeks meeting with administrators, coaches, donors and stakeholders.
Batt succeeds Mitch Barnhart, who is retiring after leading UK Athletics for nearly 25 years.