Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
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Sarah Ferguson makes strong new claim against Prince William: ‘poisoning the King’

Sarah Ferguson lashes out at Prince William after Firm’s big decision against Beatrice, Eugenie

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
Sarah Ferguson makes strong new claim against Prince William: ‘poisoning the King’
Sarah Ferguson makes strong new claim against Prince William: ‘poisoning the King’

Prince William has found himself at the center of a new controversy just days after his positive public gesture for Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Prince of Wales is believed to be on a mission to completely block out the York sisters from the Royal Family since their parents, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's fall from grace last year.

William's disgraced uncle and his ex-wife lost all their titles and Royal status in 2025 after their explosive ties with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein were exposed in the files released by the US Department of Justice.

At the time, King Charles not only stripped the couple of their titles but also asked them to evict their luxury residence, Royal Lodge.

Andrew then moved to Marsh Farm, a humble residence in Sandringham - while Sarah is believed to have been on her go-to retreat spot in Austria.

Although, both Sarah and Andrew moved on in their seperate lives away from the spotlight, their daughters are somehow still paying the price of their wrongdoings.

The Princesses of York, who have access to the crown estates in London, have been formally requested to evict their properties after an official audit by National Audit Office.

In NAO's official report, some of the non-working royals were living rent-free, or at heavily subsidized rates, at London palaces.

Now per the insiders, Eugenie and Beatrice's mother is convinced that the heir to the throne is the one calling shots and making things worse for her daughters.

"Sarah is raging about the way this has all unfolded and she blames William for poisoning the King against her girls," an insider told Closer.

"She says there’s been a very deliberate effort to turn the tide against Eugenie and Beatrice and she believes William has been the driving force," they added.

The source went on to explain, "The fact that they’re being unfairly singled out and painted as some sort of burden on the monarchy when they've always bent over backwards to serve The Crown and the family infuriates her."

"As far as she's concerned, they've become convenient scapegoats in William’s obsession with slimming down the monarchy," added the source.

This shocking reaction from the former Duchess of York came just days after William was reunited with her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie at Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips' wedding.


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