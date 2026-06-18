Duchess Sophie celebrates personal milestone with moving message: 'most grateful'

Duchess Sophie - known as the Royal Family's secret weapon celebrated personal milestone with a special message.
As the Honorary President of LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) - which has been organizing a social event, the Open Farm Sunday since 2006, Sophie penned a heartfelt letter to mark its 20th anniversary.
The wife of Prince Edward wrote, "Dear Open Farm Sunday host farmer, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to you for opening your gates and giving your time to support this year's Open Farm Sunday."
She continued, "By welcoming members of the public onto your farm, you provided a valuable glimpse into the care, skill, and dedication that underpin British farming. Your willingness to share your work and your story is greatly appreciated."
"Engaging the public in farming and food production has never been more important. For many, Open Farm Sunday provides a rare opportunity to understand where their food comes from, how it is produced, and the challenges and responsibilities farmers face in balancing productivity with environmental stewardship," added the Duchess.
The letter was originally released on Sunday, June 7 - however it surfaced on the second day of the ongoing Royal Ascot, when she stunned the onlookers with her new hairstyle.