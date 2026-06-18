Prince William steps out for special cause after Royal Ascot appearance

Prince William stepped out in support of a special cause shortly after his appearance at Royal Ascot, continuing his public engagements following the prestigious racing event.
During a visit to Devon, the Prince of Wales toured a carbon-negative farm, reinforcing his commitment to sustainability and green agriculture.
He visited to the Apricot Centre comes as he put forward his ambitious climate goals for the Duchy of Cornwall, which he has tasked with achieving net zero emissions by the close of 2032.
The heir to the throne has long championed sustainable practices and, during his visit, explored how regenerative farming can benefit both the environment and businesses.
Kensington Palace shared the update on William’s visit, posting the snap along with a caption, “The Apricot Centre is demonstrating how sustainable food production can go hand in hand with supporting mental health, education and community resilience.”
It added, “Through agroforestry, permaculture and nature-based therapies, its work highlights the positive impact that a connection to nature can have on both people and the environment.”
Notably, this visit came after Prince William made a high-profile, coordinated appearance alongside the Princess of Wales on Day Two of Royal Ascot on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
They arrived by a horse-drawn Ascot Landau carriage during the second carriage procession, riding alongside the Duke and Duchess of Richmond and Gordon.