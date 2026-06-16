Kate Middleton holds hard talks with Prince William for Beatrice, Eugenie 'protection'

Kate Middleton has come forward in Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's support as the York sisters continue to feel "isolated" by Royal Family.
Since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's fall from grace last year, when their ties with the late Jeffrey Epstein were exposed, Eugenie and Beatrice have been paying the price of their wrongdoings in one way or the other.
Both sisters - who are not working royals and have very defined careers, lost their state-funded security amid growing pressure on The Firm regarding the perks they enjoy.
As a result, Princess Eugenie - who recently announced her third pregnancy, suffered a shocking security scare in March, where a man heckled her in public and questioned about her disgraced father.
The incident reportedly intensified to a point where the King Charles' niece had to call Royal security team and seek refuge in a nearby building.
Now, as per the Royal sources, Kate - who at the time reached out to Prince Harry and William's cousin, is holding "difficult conversations" with the Prince of Wales behind the palace walls.
"Kate knows what it is like to live under intense public scrutiny and she feels desperately sorry for both Eugenie and Beatrice," a source told Heat magazine.
She understands that "Beatrice and Eugenie are carrying a huge emotional burden" and worried about the "toll it’s taking on them because she can see how frightened they are – she wouldn’t wish that stress on anyone."
The insider further claimed that Kate and William’s have different views on Beatrice and Eugenie situation and it's creating problems between the couple.
"There has been tension between William and Kate over this for quite some time," noted the insider.
"William is much more focused on the monarchy’s reputation, but Kate sees it more on a human level," they added.
"There have been some difficult conversations behind closed doors. Kate has made it clear that she feels sorry for the girls and that feels that if William doesn’t protect them, their lives will be destroyed," revealed the source.
"William understands and he cares about them, but he's far more cautious about becoming emotionally involved. Kate has encouraged William to reach out more and show a bit more compassion," they added.