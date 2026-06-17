Trump postpones DNI hearing in standoff over US Attorney pick

President Donald Trump has abruptly canceled a Senate confirmation hearing for his nominee to lead the U.S. intelligence community, Jay Clayton.
The decision announced Wednesday creates a new standoff in Washington as Trump attempts to leverage the nomination to force progress on his legislative agenda.
Trump stated that he would not move forward with the appointment until the Senate confirms his pick to replace Clayton as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jamie McDonald.
“We are cancelling the Senate Hearing RE: DNI today and will not be going forward until Jamie McDonald is approved to be US Attorney” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He added, “I may not be able to get the extraordinary, Jamie approved and I don’t want to take Jay Clayton away from the great job he is doing until Jamie is in place.”
This move ensures that Bill Pulte, a housing official with no intelligence background, will remain as Acting Director of National Intelligence.
Additionally, Trump tied the future of a key surveillance law, FISA, to the passage of his “Save America Act” which mandates voter identification.
“I will not approve FISA without THE SAVE AMERICA ACT going along with it” he declared.