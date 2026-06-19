Bunnie XO shares shocking ‘baby’ update amid Jelly Roll divorce

Bunnie XO has finally broken her silence amid Jelly Roll divorce buzz.
Speaking on the Thursday, June 18 episode of Dumb Blonde podcast, the 46-year-old podcaster confirmed that she and her rapper husband have parted their ways after almost a decade of their marriage.
In the latest episode, Bunnie noted that listeners need to understand why the divorce is happening, where it is coming from, and what “we’re doing moving forward.”
The podcaster – who has long been planning to welcome a baby with the Save Me singer via surrogacy – also shared a major update on having a baby.
"We're literally settling our divorce in like... We've done it in like, what? Three weeks? Two weeks?" she said, before adding, "We're still having a baby together."
Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, continued, "So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered. We're going to co-parent together. J is my best friend. Like, this isn't what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other."
In her statement, she also noted that fans are “so hung up” on her and Roll’s past, but now their "future is so much more important and being happy and healthy and best friends through this is probably the biggest gift that we could have given each other.”
Bunnie XO’s statement comes three days after TMZ reported that Jelly Roll filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, last month on May 18, bringing his marriage of nearly 10 years to an end.