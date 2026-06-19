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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Sydney Sweeny calls Scooter Braun 'man with the biggest heart' in touching birthday tribute

Sydney Sweeney drops romantic new photos with Scooter Braun as she celebrates his 45th birthday

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Sydney Sweeny calls Scooter Braun man with the biggest heart in touching birthday tribute
Sydney Sweeny calls Scooter Braun 'man with the biggest heart' in touching birthday tribute

Sydney Sweeney swoons over beau Scooter Braun in a gushing birthday tribute.

On Thursday, June 18, the Euphoria actres celebrated her boyfriend's 45th birthday with never-before-seen photos of the couple and a sweet confession.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Scooter's special day, Sydney shared a photo of her planting a warm kiss on her beau's cheek with her arms wrapped around his neck.

Sydney Sweeny calls Scooter Braun man with the biggest heart in touching birthday tribute

"Happiest of birthdays to the man with the biggest heart I know" read the caption on the photo with a red heart emojie.

Next in line was a black-and-white photo of Sydney and Scooter dancing at a basket ball court.

Sydney Sweeny calls Scooter Braun man with the biggest heart in touching birthday tribute

"Thank you for all the living room dances and making me smile again. A good man is rare. A man like you is once in a lifetime," wrote The Housemaid hitmaker alongside the photo.

Before starting dating Scooter Braun in 2025, Sydney Sweeney was engaged to the businessman, Jonathan Davino for seven years.

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