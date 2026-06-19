Sydney Sweeny calls Scooter Braun 'man with the biggest heart' in touching birthday tribute

Sydney Sweeney swoons over beau Scooter Braun in a gushing birthday tribute.
On Thursday, June 18, the Euphoria actres celebrated her boyfriend's 45th birthday with never-before-seen photos of the couple and a sweet confession.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Scooter's special day, Sydney shared a photo of her planting a warm kiss on her beau's cheek with her arms wrapped around his neck.
"Happiest of birthdays to the man with the biggest heart I know" read the caption on the photo with a red heart emojie.
Next in line was a black-and-white photo of Sydney and Scooter dancing at a basket ball court.
"Thank you for all the living room dances and making me smile again. A good man is rare. A man like you is once in a lifetime," wrote The Housemaid hitmaker alongside the photo.
Before starting dating Scooter Braun in 2025, Sydney Sweeney was engaged to the businessman, Jonathan Davino for seven years.