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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Henry Cavill shares personal message after meeting with King Charles at Royal Ascot

The 'Man of Steel' star penned his experience after attending his first Royal Ascot

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Henry Cavill shares personal message after meeting with King Charles at Royal Ascot
Henry Cavill shares personal message after meeting with King Charles at Royal Ascot

Henry Cavill has shared a personal message following his appearance at Royal Ascot, where he was seen meeting King Charles during the prestigious racing event.

Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, the Man of Steel star penned his experience after attending his first Royal Ascot.

Cavill noted, “Starched collars, top hats, and tails, just a regular day out at Royal Ascot with my friends at Longines.”

He added, “Honestly, this was such a magnificent experience; not only was it my first time at Ascot, but I had the privilege to see the Royal Family looking majestic in the parade ring, and the good fortune to wear a very special watch - Longines' mono-pusher chronograph made in 1926. A watch 100 years old! Truly counting my blessings. What a day, what a day. Timeless British elegance and Swiss Precision.”


The Enola Holmes star appeared to channel Sherlock Holmes as he attended Royal Ascot with friends and later spoke about watching the races and visiting the royal enclosure, where King Charles, Prince William and the Princess of Wales were present.

After his meeting with King Charles at Royal Ascot, Cavill stated “It has been absolutely amazing.”

Notably, the traditional Royal Ascot horse racing event, which has been held since 1711, continues on the third day in Berkshire on Thursday.

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