Keith Urban highlights career move amid ex-Nicole Kidman's new romance buzz

Keith Urban has highlighted his latest career move amid renewed attention on his personal life, as reports circulate about a new romance involving his ex-wife Nicole Kidman.
The country musician discussed his new musical direction on Today, revealing his upcoming album Flow State, which sees him pivot into “yacht rock” with covers of 1970s and 1980s soft rock classics.
“It wasn't planned. Let's put it that way,” Urban said about his new direction.
“I bought a studio in Nashville and I spent about nine months getting it back up and running. And by the time it was ready to hit record, and see if it all works, I was about to start the High and Alive tour, and I wanted to record something,” the Let It Roll singer continued.
He mentioned, “I said, ‘Let's just do a couple yacht rock songs,’ because the songs were already written and arranged. It was just a way for everyone to play and record and see if everything works.”
Once Urban and his band recorded the covers, he said he realised “this actually sounds really good,”
He noted, “This really suits me! So no one was more surprised than me.”
Urban recorded one original track, We Go Back, co-written with Michael McDonald, and said the album developed its own direction that he simply followed, praising the collaboration.
To note, this update came amid Keith Urban’s ex wife the Big Little Lies actress reportedly started a new chapter of her life months after parting ways with her former husband.
As per famous gossip blog Deuxmoi's Instagram page Kidman is reportedly dating a "high-profile entertainment exec".
"We’re told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye," the source added.
Kidman called it quits with Keith Urban last year after twenty years of marriage.