Tay Keith, Grammy-nominated producer who worked with Drake, found dead at 29

Tay Keith is no more.
In a shocking update, NBC News reported on Friday, June 19, that the Grammy-nominated hip-hop producer – who had worked with Drake and Travis Scott – was found dead at the age of 29 at his home in Nashville.
According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the Rich Flex producer was discovered unresponsive at his apartment on Martin Street in Nashville on Thursday afternoon, June 18, in a police welfare check.
While the exact cause of Tay Keith’s death has not yet been determined and will be confirmed after an autopsy is completed, authorities noted that there were “no signs of foul play.”
Fans’ reactions:
On an Instagram post reporting Tay Keith’s death, one of the users commented, “Oh My God! That’s awful! May he rest in eternal peace. So many young people dying.”
“Investigation and autopsy,” demanded a second, while a third expressed, “How tragic, RIP.”
Who was Tay Keith?
Born on September 20, 1996, Tay Keith, whose real name was Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, was an American record producer, best known for co-producing Travis Scott’s 2018 single Sicko Mode and Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 song Rich Flex.