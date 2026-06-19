Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Tay Keith, Grammy-nominated producer who worked with Drake, found dead at 29

Hip-hop producer Tay Keith discovered dead at the age of 29 at his home in Nashville

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Tay Keith, Grammy-nominated producer who worked with Drake, found dead at 29
Tay Keith, Grammy-nominated producer who worked with Drake, found dead at 29

Tay Keith is no more.

In a shocking update, NBC News reported on Friday, June 19, that the Grammy-nominated hip-hop producer – who had worked with Drake and Travis Scott – was found dead at the age of 29 at his home in Nashville.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the Rich Flex producer was discovered unresponsive at his apartment on Martin Street in Nashville on Thursday afternoon, June 18, in a police welfare check.

While the exact cause of Tay Keith’s death has not yet been determined and will be confirmed after an autopsy is completed, authorities noted that there were “no signs of foul play.”

Fans’ reactions:

On an Instagram post reporting Tay Keith’s death, one of the users commented, “Oh My God! That’s awful! May he rest in eternal peace. So many young people dying.”

“Investigation and autopsy,” demanded a second, while a third expressed, “How tragic, RIP.”

Who was Tay Keith?

Born on September 20, 1996, Tay Keith, whose real name was Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, was an American record producer, best known for co-producing Travis Scott’s 2018 single Sicko Mode and Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 song Rich Flex.

Sydney Sweeny calls Scooter Braun 'man with the biggest heart' in touching birthday tribute
Sydney Sweeny calls Scooter Braun 'man with the biggest heart' in touching birthday tribute
Taylor Swift posts rare clip from studio ahead of ‘Toy Story 5’ release: Watch
Taylor Swift posts rare clip from studio ahead of ‘Toy Story 5’ release: Watch
Bunnie XO shares shocking ‘baby’ update amid Jelly Roll divorce
Bunnie XO shares shocking ‘baby’ update amid Jelly Roll divorce
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding venue shifts from MSG? New video sparks buzz
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding venue shifts from MSG? New video sparks buzz
Keith Urban highlights career move amid ex-Nicole Kidman's new romance buzz
Keith Urban highlights career move amid ex-Nicole Kidman's new romance buzz
Henry Cavill shares personal message after meeting with King Charles at Royal Ascot
Henry Cavill shares personal message after meeting with King Charles at Royal Ascot
Jennifer Aniston's mention of Brad Pitt sparks strong reaction from Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston's mention of Brad Pitt sparks strong reaction from Jim Curtis
Harry Styles gets emotional during London run as he pays tribute to Liam Payne
Harry Styles gets emotional during London run as he pays tribute to Liam Payne
Colton Underwood makes shocking admission about life before ‘Virgin Bachelor’ fame
Colton Underwood makes shocking admission about life before ‘Virgin Bachelor’ fame
Nicole Kidman finally finds new love in 'high profile exec' after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman finally finds new love in 'high profile exec' after Keith Urban split
Shakira breaks silence after LA night out ignites Manuel Garcia dating rumors
Shakira breaks silence after LA night out ignites Manuel Garcia dating rumors
Namkoong Min, wife Jin Ah-reum expecting first baby: 'A precious new life'
Namkoong Min, wife Jin Ah-reum expecting first baby: 'A precious new life'

Popular News

Lionel Messi faces major family crisis ahead of Austin World Cup clash

Lionel Messi faces major family crisis ahead of Austin World Cup clash
-233 seconds ago
US-Iran talks in Switzerland cancelled after JD Vance lashes out at Israeli critics

US-Iran talks in Switzerland cancelled after JD Vance lashes out at Israeli critics
59 minutes ago
Taylor Swift posts rare clip from studio ahead of ‘Toy Story 5’ release: Watch

Taylor Swift posts rare clip from studio ahead of ‘Toy Story 5’ release: Watch
2 hours ago