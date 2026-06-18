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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding venue shifts from MSG? New video sparks buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to marry over the July 4, holiday weekend

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding venue shifts from MSG? New video sparks buzz
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding venue shifts from MSG? New video sparks buzz

Taylor Swift has reportedly begun pre-wedding preparations with Travis Kelce at a Rhode Island mansion, with heightened security measures in place as the couple’s private celebrations draw attention.

As reported by TMZ, there is no indication that the Opalite singer and the NFL player will get married at Madison Square Garden, but reports suggested that their wedding-related activity may be taking place at her Rhode Island mansion.

There was noticeable activity at Taylor’s Rhode Island home on Wednesday night, including her friend Abigail Anderson Berard spending time on the balcony with her young child.

Video shared by a TikToker showed four women on a balcony, with three in black robes and a fourth blonde woman in a white outfit.


An eyewitness who lives in the area told the outlet that “the lights in Taylor's mansion are typically off,” however, Wednesday night saw all four at the property, with lights on around 8 PM.

There was also a heavy security presence at the mansion, with an eyewitness reporting a detail in the driveway as a gate opened and a tinted SUV exited the property, while an armed guard remained stationed at the entrance.

According to the source, he witnessed 2 armed guards with "huge binoculars" surveying the beach area.

The MSG event is scheduled for July 3, but signs suggest the wedding could take place beforehand.

Notably, prior to this the reports suggested that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were planning a massive wedding reception at Madison Square Garden in New York City.


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