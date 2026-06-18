Shakira breaks silence after LA night out ignites Manuel Garcia dating rumors

Shakira has shared first message after sparking romance buzz with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.
The Dai Dai singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 17, to share a special post, thanking Italian luxury brand Etro for designing “amazing” ensembles for her major red carpets and world tour appearances.
“Thank you, @etro, for elevating the moments of my show with your amazing creations!!!” she penned alongside a carousel of photos from latest concert in Los Angeles as part of her seventh concert tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.
The Hips Don’t Lie songstress’s post comes just a day after she sparked dating rumors with Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo after they were spotted leaving a hotel together in LA.
In the photos shared by Page Six, the Colombian singer and the Lincoln Lawyer star were seen standing at the valet area outside the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, smiling and engaging in conversation as they waited for their vehicle.
For the surprise outing, Shakira was dressed in a chic black camisole with fitted dark blue denim jeans. She accessorized with a leather jacket in her hands, and completed the look with a pair of black platform boots.
Meanwhile, the 6 Underground actor kept it casual in blue jeans and a black jacket over a T-shirt.
Once their car arrived, Garcia-Rulfo was a gentleman and opened the door for the pop star to get into the passenger’s side of the car.