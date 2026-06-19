Shah Rukh Khan’s generous move helps Marathi film ‘Deool Band 2’ become a blockbuster

Shah Rukh Khan has once again won hearts with his selfless act of kindness.
During an interview with Abhijat Marathi Filmy, director Pravin Tarde, who helmed the biggest Marathi film of 2026 Deool Band 2, opened up about the movie’s massive success and credited the Pathaan star’s generous move for helping it achieve box office glory.
Speaking to the interviewer, Tarde revealed that he contacted the Bollywood superstar’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, to get the Digital Cinema Package (DCP) required for screening the film in theatres.
For the screening budget, the director had set aside ₹12 lakh, however, the expense went up to ₹42 lakh, leaving him unable to cover the cost.
The director later reached out to the team to explain his financial limitations, and asked for assistance for the regional movie.
As the makers still lacked funds for the DCP, the situation reached Shah Rukh Khan, who decided to help them in a thoughtful way by waiving off the fee.
“He asked his technical team about the matter. They told him it was a film by the makers of Mulshi Pattern. Since Mulshi Pattern was later remade as Antim by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh was aware of our work,” shared the 51-year-old Indian film director.
He continued, “He then enquired about Deool Band 2. His team told him it was a well-made emotional film and that the makers wanted the DCP but couldn’t afford the cost. The DCP was ready, but it hadn’t been handed over because the dues were pending.”
'Waive off their bill.’ He told them, ‘It’s a Marathi film. Give them the DCP. We can sort out the payments later. If it’s a good film, give them the DCP.’ They showed tremendous respect towards Marathi cinema. For him, the film was more important than the money. I credit all these people for the success of the film,” Tarde added.
The Dharmaveer director went on to note, “Today, the film is heading towards the ₹100-crore club and everyone is appreciating it. But what Shah Rukh Khan did when the film was nothing, when nobody knew whether it would work or not, will always be remembered. He helped us without any guarantee of success. I will forever be grateful to him."
Deool Band 2 was released on May 21, 2026.