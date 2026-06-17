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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' trailer teases action-packed origins and star-studded cameo

'Alpha' is set to release in cinemas on July 3, 2026

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 48 minutes ago
Alia Bhatts Alpha trailer teases action-packed origins and star-studded cameo
Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' trailer teases action-packed origins and star-studded cameo

Alpha’s newly released trailer teases the origin story of its fierce female leads, played by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and confirms a cameo by Hrithik Roshan.

The makers of Alpha have released the trailer, giving a first look at the action-packed YRF Spy Universe film led by the Love & War star and Sharvari, with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

The trailer begins on a mysterious note, showing an infant confined within a glass enclosure, as the Animal star character names her Sita, hinting at a story shaped by destiny, identity and conflict.

Then the voiceover shifts to Bhatt, with the trailer depicting a princess’s journey marked by intense training and her gradual evolution into a strong warrior-like figure.

The action-packed trailer features large-scale chase sequences, gunfights and hand-to-hand combat, including a brief confrontation between Bhatt and Sharvari, whose character remains largely under wraps.

As the trailer unfolds, Bobby Deol’s character appears to turn against India while operating a mysterious “Alpha” program, while Kapoor is seen mentoring Bhatt’s character.

It also confirmed that Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War will make a special appearance in Alpha.

Alpha is set to hit cinemas on July 3, 2026.

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